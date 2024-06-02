Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,871,400 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 6,654,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 894.5 days.
Mirvac Group Stock Performance
Shares of Mirvac Group stock remained flat at $1.45 on Friday. 7,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,450. Mirvac Group has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.
About Mirvac Group
