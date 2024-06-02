Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,871,400 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 6,654,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 894.5 days.

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mirvac Group stock remained flat at $1.45 on Friday. 7,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,450. Mirvac Group has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

About Mirvac Group

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

