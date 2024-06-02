Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,866,600 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 8,025,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98,666.0 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MMTOF remained flat at $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi Motors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mitsubishi Motors stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi Motors were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

