My Size, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($7.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of My Size in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.61) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.48). The consensus estimate for My Size’s current full-year earnings is ($7.61) per share.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. My Size had a negative return on equity of 153.83% and a negative net margin of 74.11%.

My Size Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of My Size

My Size stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. My Size has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.25% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

