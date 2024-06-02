Myro (MYRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48.13 Million

Myro (MYRO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Myro token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. Myro has a market capitalization of $276.11 million and $48.13 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Myro has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Myro

Myro was first traded on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.27703809 USD and is up 9.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $47,780,327.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

