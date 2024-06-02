Nano Dimension (NNDM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 3rd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 96.87%.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.79. Nano Dimension has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

