National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$115.17.

NA opened at C$116.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$113.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.31. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$116.81.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

