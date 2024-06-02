National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$117.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$109.00 to C$117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$115.17.

TSE NA opened at C$116.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.31. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$116.81. The stock has a market cap of C$39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

