National Bankshares Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$136.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$143.00 to C$136.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.78.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$121.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$128.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$125.58. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$133.95. The company has a market cap of C$88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

