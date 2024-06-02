NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $135.00 at TD Cowen

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NetApp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 254.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in NetApp by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $74,257,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

