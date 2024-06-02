New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $21.00 (OTC:NTBP)

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 21.00 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.
New Tripoli Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTC NTBP remained flat at $975.00 during midday trading on Friday. New Tripoli Bancorp has a 12-month low of $962.50 and a 12-month high of $1,429.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $986.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,067.65.
