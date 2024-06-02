New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $21.00 (OTC:NTBP)

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 21.00 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

New Tripoli Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTC NTBP remained flat at $975.00 during midday trading on Friday. New Tripoli Bancorp has a 12-month low of $962.50 and a 12-month high of $1,429.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $986.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,067.65.

About New Tripoli Bancorp

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New Tripoli Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home, auto, recreational vehicle, term, commercial mortgage, and interest-only demand loans, as well as commercial credit lines and debit and credit cards.

