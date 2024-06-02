NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

