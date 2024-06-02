NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.