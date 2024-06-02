Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORMP

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $88.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Murchinson Ltd. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 329,495 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 480,267 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.