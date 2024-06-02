Ordinals (ORDI) Trading Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $942.14 million and approximately $194.48 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $44.86 or 0.00066247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 47.859414 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $157,597,306.85 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

