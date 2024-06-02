Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 410,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Organovo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 43,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,484. Organovo has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

