Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in May

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,800 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 525,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,928.0 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $0.72 during trading on Friday. Orrön Energy AB has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It owns and operates wind turbines with installed capacity of 300 MW and Karskruv wind farm with installed capacity of 86 MW in Sweden; Metsälamminkangas wind farms in Finland with installed capacity of 132 MW; and Leikanger hydropower plant in Norway with capacity of 77 MW.

