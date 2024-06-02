Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in May

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,800 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 525,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,928.0 days.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $0.72 during trading on Friday. Orrön Energy AB has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.
