Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.57.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $9,856,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Oscar Health by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

