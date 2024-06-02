Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Update

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 789,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $156,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 1,190,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.71%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

