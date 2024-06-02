Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,194,100 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 3,526,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days.
Osisko Mining Stock Down 2.2 %
OBNNF traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.25. 88,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,314. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.83 and a current ratio of 42.83.
Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Osisko Mining Company Profile
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.
