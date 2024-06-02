Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at C$70.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$44.26 and a 12-month high of C$76.63.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.53 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 18.52%.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

