Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PTNQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,839. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $70.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

