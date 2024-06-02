Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,157 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 1.14% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYX. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at $393,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,782,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,088,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,534,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.20. 38,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,247. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

