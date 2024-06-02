Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $325,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $957,756,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,301,000 after buying an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.82. 3,170,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,401. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.47.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

