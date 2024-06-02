Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Invests $297,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $12.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,487. The company has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.01 and a 52 week high of $457.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.95 and its 200 day moving average is $409.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,168 shares of company stock worth $6,377,853. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
