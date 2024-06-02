Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Invests $297,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $12.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,487. The company has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.01 and a 52 week high of $457.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.95 and its 200 day moving average is $409.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,168 shares of company stock worth $6,377,853. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

