Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23,653.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,300 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 47.5% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after acquiring an additional 804,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after purchasing an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $16.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.44. 36,807,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702,839. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day moving average of $276.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

