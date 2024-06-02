Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $10.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $980.16. The company had a trading volume of 833,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,037. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $945.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $921.80. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,785 shares of company stock valued at $53,510,873. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

