Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,467 shares of company stock worth $50,752,095 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. 8,617,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,877,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

