Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Purchases Shares of 331 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

MPWR traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $735.63. 762,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $689.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,175,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

