Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,601 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 98,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSMQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,853. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0536 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

