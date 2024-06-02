Pax Dollar Market Cap Tops $145.74 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $145.74 million and $1.11 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001647 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

