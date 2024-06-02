Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,500 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 4,713,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pharming Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PHGUF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $605.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.