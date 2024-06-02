PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $93.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PJT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

PJT Partners Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68,951 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in PJT Partners by 11,553.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 505,712 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $43,029,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PJT opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.67. PJT Partners has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $108.71.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.