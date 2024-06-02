PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives $93.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.25.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners
PJT Partners Stock Performance
Shares of PJT opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.67. PJT Partners has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $108.71.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
PJT Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.
