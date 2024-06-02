Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 22.6 %

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 14.90.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

