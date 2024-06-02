Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 22.6 %

Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 14.90.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.