Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 34,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,798 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.37% of Provident Financial worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PROV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Sunday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.70. 916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039. The company's 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

