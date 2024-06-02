Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (CVE:DB)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Decibel Cannabis in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $0.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of DB opened at C$0.07 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

