Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

