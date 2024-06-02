Qtron Investments LLC Acquires 4,399 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

