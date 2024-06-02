Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,100 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Quantum by 151.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38,592 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 263,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 66,191 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.
