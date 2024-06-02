Raymond James Analysts Give MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) a C$28.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.67.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.57. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.41 and a 52 week high of C$33.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.4508333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

