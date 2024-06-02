Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Redmond Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $224.80. 1,934,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.11 and a 200-day moving average of $238.48. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

