Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 108,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.22. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 414,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $637,992.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,672,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $122,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 863,684 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.01.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Stories

