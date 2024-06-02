Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 108,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,116. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.22. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.45.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $122,000. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 863,684 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.01.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
