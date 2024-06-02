Reviewing AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) & Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp -3.85% -1.21% -0.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out -500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares AMB Financial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $7.29 million 3.70 $930,000.00 ($0.08) -41.63

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Risk & Volatility

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AMB Financial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AMB Financial beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier's checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

