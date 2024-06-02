Reviewing Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and Security National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $164.61 million 6.94 -$171.87 million N/A N/A Security National Financial $318.50 million 0.58 $14.49 million $0.92 8.74

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Iris Energy and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Iris Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.46%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Security National Financial 6.47% 6.74% 1.46%

Volatility and Risk

Iris Energy has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Iris Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Security National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Iris Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in Utah; one cemetery in California; and four mortuaries and one cemetery in New Mexico. This segment also offers plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, urns, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgages segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and builders, as well as directly with consumers. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

