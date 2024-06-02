Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

