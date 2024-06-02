Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAGE. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.05.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $668.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $7,631,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after buying an additional 952,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 333,805 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

