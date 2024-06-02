Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $315.00 at Wedbush

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $325.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.79.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.80 and its 200 day moving average is $275.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

