SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,122.0 days.
SBM Offshore Stock Performance
Shares of SBM Offshore stock remained flat at $15.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. SBM Offshore has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $16.10.
SBM Offshore Company Profile
