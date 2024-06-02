SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Short Interest Update

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,122.0 days.

SBM Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of SBM Offshore stock remained flat at $15.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42. SBM Offshore has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

