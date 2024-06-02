Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. 294,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,731. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.