Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 357 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after buying an additional 145,517 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.17. 1,512,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

