Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 3,055 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,704,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,651. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.76 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

