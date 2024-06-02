Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

AMAT stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,548,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,177. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $225.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.